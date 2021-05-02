Brock Holt, David Dahl and IKF come up clutch in Texas Rangers’ rally past Red Sox

The Texas Rangers rallied for three runs in the eighth inning, including two that scored on Brock Holt’s single to center, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, and David Dahl, center, who celebrated with Jose Trevino, right. The Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Sunday at Globe Life Field. AP

The Texas Rangers rallied late to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Starter Mike Foltynewicz held the Red Sox to two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. The Rangers took three of four games from the Red Sox and finished 4-3 on the homestand. Texas begins a four-game series against the Twins in Minnesota at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Here are the candidates for Sunday’s Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram reporter Stefan Stevenson.

Brock Holt: He followed David Dahl’s clutch, game-tying single to left in the eighth with a go-ahead RBI single to center that scored two runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: He was for 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a seventh-inning home run that pulled the Rangers to within 3-2. In the eighth, he walked and later scored when Brock Holt’s single was misplayed in center field. Kiner-Falefa homered three times in the series.

Bullpen: Ian Kennedy earned his seventh save in seven chances with a five-pitch, three-out ninth inning. In the eighth, Josh Sborz earned the win with two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning.

Mike Foltynewicz: The right-hander held the Red Sox to two runs on seven hits and walk and a struck out five in six innings.

