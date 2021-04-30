Hyeon-Jong Yang or Brock Holt? Make your pick for Texas Rangers star of the game.

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Friday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

The Red Sox connected four home runs, including three by J.D. Martinez, off Kohei Arihara in 2 2/3 innings. It was the second straight start in which Arihara failed to pitch three innings.

The Rangers, meanwhile, generated very little offense against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. He allowed only one run on four hits in six innings, and Boston sent the Rangers to their sixth loss in eight games.

Hyeon-Jong Yang: The left-hander, making his second MLB appearance, tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit and one walk. The former MVP of the Korea Baseball Organization struck out four and threw only 51 pitches.

Brock Holt: In his first start against his former team, Holt delivered two singles, drove in a run and made two nifty plays at third base. He’s also trying to help Cook Children’s in Fort Worth in the battle against pediatric cancer. Here’s where to support his #holtoffcancer cause.

Brett de Geus: The Rule 5 pickup tossed two scoreless innings, rebounding nicely from a lousy outing Sunday at Chicago. The right-hander pitched around a two-out single in the ninth, and struck out one.

