Three notable nuggets from the Texas Rangers’ 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels

The last time the Texas Rangers were at Globe Life Field, from April 16-18, they scored a whopping four runs in three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers scored four Monday in the first inning as they opened a seven-game homestand.

Then, they reverted to their old selves.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a lot to do with it, the good and the bad.

He struggled with his command in the first and looked worse than he did last week against the Rangers. From then one, though, he was nearly unhittable.

Ohtani finished with nine strikeouts in five innings, and was also part of a 16-hit game for the Angels’ offense. He walked in the first and scored the game’s first run, collected a two-run double in the second and was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, the Rangers didn’t fare so well in their return home.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 9-4 loss, their fourth in a row.

Yang debuts

All the talk about Jordan Lyles breaking out of the tandem role was quieted Monday as the right-hander reverted to his 2020 form, which was pretty awful.

The Angels knocked him around for seven runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. They weren’t a bunch of bloopers, either.

Manager Chris Woodward came to get Lyles after a Mike Trout double that might have compromised the integrity of the left-field wall. In came Hyeon-Jong Yang for his MLB debut.

He is hereby nominated to be pitching in a tandem.

The left-hander from Korea pitched well in a pinch after being called up before the game. He allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings and did exactly what the Rangers him needed to do in a game in which their starter was gone in the third inning.

“I had a feeling he might be OK,” Woodward said. “He’s 33 years old. He’s a grown man. He’s been pitching a long time. He doesn’t seem to be bothered by anything on the field. To be honest, I’m pleasantly surprised at how well he did and how efficient he was throwing that many innings and going right after some of the best hitters in baseball.”

Yang came to the Rangers on a minor-league deal, leaving job security in the Korea Baseball Organization behind for no guarantees. He didn’t make the Opening Day roster but has been traveling with the team on the taxi squad.

He kept working, waiting for his time. He wants to make sure the journey continues.

“I wanted to show who I am to the people in the United States, so I’ve been trying really hard to get on the mound,” he said. “I don’t want this to be a one-time thing. I wanted to show fans and the team who I am and what I can offer the team.”

Yang’s outing came a day after Kohei Arihara went only two innings and three days after Dane Dunning failed to get out of the third.

The timing couldn’t be worse. The Rangers are four games into playing on 19 straight days, and already their bullpen is running on fumes. Yang won’t be available until later in the week.

The good news is the Rangers are working with 14 pitchers. They should be able to make it through without any other roster moves as long as Mike Foltynewicz doesn’t spit the bit Tuesday night.

God speed, Rangers relievers.

Leody down

The writing was on the wall, just as it was six years ago for Rougned Odor. Leody Taveras, off to a dreadful start offensively, is getting a reset in the minors.

Technically, for another 10 days, he is getting a restart at the alternate training site. The minor-league seasons begin May 4, when he will presumably join Triple A Round Rock.

Work, though, will begin immediately on his swing. Woodward attempted to explain the issue. Apparently, Taveras is coiling during his swing and that has contributed to his woes despite his knack for seeing pitches and working counts.

Sounds like a relatively easy fix, though not one that can easily be made playing only a few days a week against the best pitchers in baseball.

The Rangers explained that to him, and also referenced Odor and the countless others who have struggled early in their MLB careers and had to be sent down to get things back in working order.

It has already happened this season to Atlanta Braves prospect Cristian Pache. It happened in 2011 to Mike Trout, who has had an OK career to this point.

Even Odor came back really strong in 2015, and it carried over into 2016. It then turned into a six-year $49.5 million contract.

Woodward said he expects Taveras to return this season, sooner than later, but the outfield log jam doesn’t seem to be clearing any time soon. It could get worse if the Rangers decide to find at-bats for Khris Davis, which they haven’t committed to just yet.

Of course, players get hurt from time to time and their injuries create opportunities for others.

Just ask the AL Player of the Week.

Garcia honored

That player is Adolis Garcia, who hit four homers with nine RBIs in six games last week to continue his remarkable start to the 2021 season since being added to the roster April 13 after Ronald Guzman tore up his knee.

Garcia hasn’t just been all-offense, either. He has made a few terrific defensive plays, including one Monday in which he raced back and robbed Jared Walsh of extra bases in the fourth inning with a sno-cone catch at the wall in center field.

But the bat is what’s going to keep him in the lineup, and the Rangers continue to work with him on being a more patient hitter. Less chase and a better understanding of the pitches he handles well is another area where Garcia can develop, president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said.

If that happens, great. If it does, what happens to Taveras, who essentially was unseated by Garcia?

Garcia, despite a couple great catches in center field, is better suited for a corner. Left field and right field could potentially have openings if the Rangers choose to not keep Joey Gallo around with an extension and if they decide David Dahl isn’t a long-term fit.

But Garcia still has a lot to prove. He’s been really good for 13 games, but he needs to be good for 162.