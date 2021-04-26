Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from Monday night vs. Los Angeles Angels

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers were up 4-1 after the first inning, taking advantage of a lack of command by Shohei Ohtani. He settled down, allowing only one hit over the next four innings, but Jordan Lyles didn’t have the same success.

The Angels hammered out 10 hits and seven runs against the right-hander in 2 2/3 innings. Justin Upton and Albert Pujols swatted back-to-back homers to open the third, and it was only a matter of time until they delivered the knockout blow.

That ended up being a Mike Trout RBI double to left that made the score 7-4.

The Rangers have lost four straight games.

Nate Lowe: The first baseman crushed a three-run homer in the first inning following a leadoff single by Willie Calhoun and a one-out walk by Joey Gallo. Lowe leads the Rangers with six home runs and 21 RBIs.

Hyeon-Jong Yang: The veteran from Korea made his MLB debut in relief of Lyles and allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Called up earlier in the day to fortify the bullpen, Yang allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out one.

Adolis Garcia: The reigning American League Player of the Week singled, walked, scored a run and stole a base. He has a five-game hitting streak, and also made a highlight-reel sno-cone catch at the wall in center field.

