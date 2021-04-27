Texas Rangers
Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Angels
Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak in which the Rangers had been outscored 28-16 and was only their fourth victory in 11 home games this season.
Nick Solak: The second baseman delivered the first multi-homer game of his career with a pair of solo shots. He also took a walk in the third inning ahead of a home run that many thought was overdue.
Joey Gallo: He finally hit a home run, following Solak’s walk. Gallo blistered a pitch from Jose Quintana 394 feet with an exit velocity of 114.3 mph to snap a 20-game streak without a homer. Gallo, naturally, also drew a walk.
Mike Foltynewicz: The right-hander allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four, less than a week after surrendering three solo homers to the Angels in Anaheim. The outing was good enough for his first win with the Rangers.
Comments