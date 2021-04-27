Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Angels

Who was the Texas Rangers' star of the game Tuesday in a win over the Angels? Nick Solak (3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, BB) Joey Gallo (1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, BB) Mike Foltynewicz (5.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R-ER, 0 BB, 4K, W) Created with

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak in which the Rangers had been outscored 28-16 and was only their fourth victory in 11 home games this season.

Nick Solak: The second baseman delivered the first multi-homer game of his career with a pair of solo shots. He also took a walk in the third inning ahead of a home run that many thought was overdue.

Joey Gallo: He finally hit a home run, following Solak’s walk. Gallo blistered a pitch from Jose Quintana 394 feet with an exit velocity of 114.3 mph to snap a 20-game streak without a homer. Gallo, naturally, also drew a walk.

Mike Foltynewicz: The right-hander allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four, less than a week after surrendering three solo homers to the Angels in Anaheim. The outing was good enough for his first win with the Rangers.