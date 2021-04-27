Joey Gallo connects for second homer of season, snapping longest drought of career

Joey Gallo finally hit another home run Tuesday night.

The reigning American League Gold Glove right fielder and the current MLB leader in walks went deep for only the second time this season in the third inning against Los Angeles Angels left-hander Jose Quintana.

The laser to right field gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead and snapped a career-long 20-game drought without a homer. Gallo’s first came in the second game of the season, April 3 off former teammate Mike Minor at Kansas City.

It was a two-run shot for Gallo, who walked in the first inning, that left the bat with an exit velocity of 114.3 mph. It traveled an estimated 394 feet.

Gallo, who collected back-to-back seasons with 40 homers in 2017 and 2018, has some of the best power in baseball but hasn’t had many good pitches to hit. He has been reaching via hits, though, with 15 singles.

Nick Solak homered in the first to give him six for the season, which is tied with first baseman Nate Lowe. Outfielder Adolis Garcia, the reigning AL Player of the Week, has five.

Gallo now has as many homers as stolen bases. Among the 118 players in baseball who have more home runs than Gallo is former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, now with the New York Yankees, with three; Atlanta Braves pinch-hitting specialist Pablo Sandoval, also with three; and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm, a rookie who weighs 184 pounds.