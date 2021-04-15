Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-4 victory Thursday over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers went to extra innings for the first time this season after blowing three leads over the first seven innings. They prevailed on the strength of their third homer of the game, and took 3 of 4 games from the defending American League champions.

The Rangers are headed home for a three-game weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles in a battle of rebuilding teams. The Orioles lost both games of a Thursday doubleheader to the Seattle Mariners.

Adolis Garcia: The outfielder, robbed of his first career homer Wednesday, took instant replay out of the equation in the 10th inning with a two-run homer to right field. It was his only hit, but it was the biggest of the game.

Nick Solak: His second homer of the season, a solo shot in the second, provided the game’s first run, and his single in the sixth broke a 3-3 tie. He has hits in four of his past six games and has lifted his average (.250) more than 100 points in the past eight games.

Charlie Culberson: The veteran utility player, who has become a fixture at third base with Brock Holt injured, hit his second homer in three games. The two-run shot in the fourth traveled 407 feet.

Jordan Lyles: The right-hander allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one while allowing five hits. He left with the lead for the third time in his three starts this season.

Jackie Robinson: Thursday was the 74th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier. All MLB players wore Robinson’s No. 42, the only number retired across baseball, to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

Who was the Texas Rangers' player of the game Thursday in their 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays? Adolis Garcia (1-5, HR, 2 RBIs, first career homer) Nick Solak (3-5, HR, 2 RBIs) Charlie Culberson (1-5, HR, 2 RBIs) Jordan Lyles (5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R-ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks) Jackie Robinson (74th anniversary of breaking color barrier) Created with