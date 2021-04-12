Vote for Texas Rangers star of the game from pitching-heavy 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 1-0 loss Monday to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers were shut out for the second consecutive game, for the third time in four games, and have lost four straight. Once again, pitching wasn’t the problem, but Rangers hitters were overmatched against Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (7 2/3 innings, two hits, one walk, 14 strikeouts).

Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Dane Dunning: The prize of the Lance Lynn trade in December tossed four scoreless innings while striking out five. The Rangers are monitoring his pitch counts this season, but Dunning fared well while starting in his home state of Florida.

Taylor Hearn: A dominant performance in relief was tainted by a 376-foot solo homer by No. 9 hitter Willy Adames. Hearn, a left-hander from Royse City, struck out seven to match the club record for strikeouts by a reliever in three or fewer innings.

Leody Taveras: The center fielder is struggling at the plate, but the No. 9 hitter started the ninth inning with a sharp single to left field to put some pressure on Rays closer Diego Castillo in a one-run game. Taveras was the only Rangers runner to reach second base.

