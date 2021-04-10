Hey, they weren’t no-hit. Vote for the Rangers star of the game from 7-4 loss to Padres

Texas Rangers Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs in the team’s 7-4 loss to the Padres on Saturday night. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers were on the wrong side of history Friday night.

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove threw the organization’s first no-hitter, blanking the Rangers for the first time in this young season. But Rangers manager Chris Woodward didn’t seem overly concerned about lingering effects going into Saturday’s game.

“I forgot about yesterday. I don’t even know what happened,” Woodward said. “It’s humbling. This game will knock you down. I think as a group, it’s good for us.”

Well, the best cure after being no-hit would have been a win. The Rangers were headed toward that result but blew multiple leads in a 7-4 loss to the Padres.

The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and, after the Padres rallied to tie it, regained a 4-3 lead on a solo shot by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the fifth.

Things fell apart, though, in the seventh. The Padres scored three runs, including a two-run homer by Trent Grisham. Then they added an insurance run in the eighth when what should have been a routine groundout went through Nate Lowe’s glove.

At the end of the day, it dropped the Rangers to 3-5 on the season. But, hey, there were a few good performances on the night. You tell us who the star of the game was.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: He went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Brett Martin: If not for a bizarre error by Nate Lowe, he would’ve had a scoreless inning. Instead, he allowed one unearned run.

Brett de Geus: He was the only pitcher who didn’t allow a run on Saturday night.