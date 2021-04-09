Vote for Texas Rangers star of game from no-hit loss: a reliever, a starter or a leg

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 3-0 loss Friday to the San Diego Padres.

Oh, yeah, Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove threw a no-hitter.

Might have buried the lead there.

The candidates are below: An appendage, a rookie left-hander and a veteran/rookie making his second MLB start.

Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Joey Gallo’s right leg: The right fielder was the only Rangers player to reach base courtesy of a fourth-inning hit by pitch. The errant pitch struck Gallo in the leg on a 1-0 pitch, and he trotted down to first base.

John King: The rookie left-hander tossed two scoreless innings in relief after right-hander Kyle Cody worked a scoreless fifth. King recorded six outs on 20 pitches, which is remarkable considering he struck out four batters.

Kohei Arihara: The right-hander lasted only four innings in his second MLB start and allowed three runs, but he didn’t pitch poorly. The Padres’ second run was unearned, and Arihara walked only one. He also struck out only one, and his difficulties putting hitters away needs to be addressed.

Who/what was the Texas Rangers' star of the game in their no-hit loss to the San Diego Padres? Joey Gallo's right leg (HBP led to only Rangers base runner) John King (2 IP, 2H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) Kohei Arihara (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R-3ER, 1 BB, 1 K)