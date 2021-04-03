Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from their 11-4 loss at Kansas City

Here are the three Texas Rangers stars of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 11-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Joey Gallo: The right fielder reached base his first two plate appearances, with the first resulting in his first home run of the season. His two-run shot to center field traveled an estimated 450 feet. After walking in the third, he had reached base in seven of his first eight play appearances of the season. He also walked in the eighth, giving him five already this season.

Kohei Arihara: The right-hander opened with four scoreless innings in his MLB debut before issuing three runs in the fifth. He was undone, in part, by a flyball that Leody Taveras lost in the sun. Hey, it was better than Yu Darvish’s MLB debut.

David Dahl: One of the stars on Opening Day collected two more hits and scored two more runs. His double in the first preceded Gallo’s home run, and Dahl’s hustle single in the third jump-started a two-run two-out rally.

