Some sleepless nights could be ahead for these five Texas Rangers roster hopefuls

This isn’t the first time Brock Holt has made an MLB Opening Day roster, but it will be for the other five Texas Rangers players who were told Wednesday that they have made the team to begin the 2021 season.

Right-hander Dane Dunning, catcher Jonah Heim, and left-handers Taylor Hearn, Wes Benjamin and John King will also be in Kansas City on April 1, manager Chris Woodward said.

Holt, Hearn and King are native Texans. Dunning was the key piece in the Lance Lynn trade. Benjamin is a story in perseverance after having Tommy John surgery before the Rangers even drafted him.

The decisions helped the Rangers reduce the available slots on their 26-man roster and also narrowed the field for the spots that are remaining.

But it’s a bit more complicated than just taking the 26 best players.

Here are five candidates who might have some sleepless nights between now and Tuesday, as they wait to learn their roster fates.

Kyle Cody, RHP

The bad news for this rookie is that he didn’t get the same memo as Benjamin, Hearn and King. The good news is that roles have not been assigned for that trio and there is still room for Cody to grab a role in which he pitches multiple innings.

Cody could pitch in one of the two tandems in the rotation. Jordan Lyles has been given one of the four openings, and Dunning seems to be a likely choice for another. The Rangers would like one righty and one lefty for each tandem, and Benjamin, Hearn and King are candidates.

But the Rangers also need left-handers in the bullpen with Brett Martin and Joely Rodriguez opening the season on the injured list. Hearn and King might be better suited as multiple-innings relievers, which would create a spot for Cody in a tandem.

He could also work strictly as a reliever, with his power stuff playing well in short stints. He boosted his case on Wednesday with a dominant three-inning outing in which he struck out six.

One thing to remember: The Rangers want to limit Cody’s innings this season, as he has still not had a full season since his 2018 Tommy John surgery. Starting him at the alternate camp might be one way to do that.

Hyeon-Jong Yang, LHP

The Korea Baseball Organization veteran made his first start of the spring Wednesday and allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings. He said he learned some valuable information about his fastball and how important command is in the majors.

Following the outing, Yang said he really hopes to make the roster.

His issue isn’t performance, but rather numbers.

In camp on a non-roster deal, the Rangers would have to find a 40-man spot for him and then pay him the full $1.3 million he would be owed. The Rangers will need at least three 40-man spots, which should be easy to create. It gets tougher after that.

Also, Benjamin, Hearn and King are lefties. So are Martin and Rodriguez, who should be back by mid-April. Do the Rangers really need another lefty, especially a 33-year-old rookie, on the pitching staff?

Hunter Wood, RHP

Much like Yang, Wood is facing a numbers crunch as a non-roster player. Matt Bush and Ian Kennedy, fellow right-handers also in camp on minor-league deals, are all but certain to be added to the 40-man along with Holt.

The Rangers have one 40-man spot available and can place injured relievers Jose Leclerc and Jonathan Hernandez on the 60-day IL to create two more spots. Demarcus Evans and Brock Burke could be candidates for the 60-day IL, but the Rangers would prefer to avoid that.

Wood is also competing with righty Josh Sborz, whose power stuff has really intrigued the Rangers and is needed more with Leclerc, Hernandez and Evans out. Sborz is on the 40-man roster.

Brett de Geus, RHP

The Rule 5 pick has a lot at stake these final days before the season.

He has pitched well enough to make the team, a Wednesday night hiccup aside, and appears to have overcome the stomach issues that sacked him almost two weeks ago.

But ...

If he doesn’t make the team, he’s in danger of losing a 40-man roster spot. He’d certainly lose it with the Rangers, who would have to run him through waivers and then offer him back to the team that lost him in the Rule 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Should a team claim him, he goes back on a 40-man. If not, he becomes a Dodgers minor-leaguer again.

If de Geus does make the Rangers’ roster, they must keep him on the active roster the entire season. That can be difficult.

Delino DeShields, OF

Those darn numbers.

DeShields is in the same boat as others, needing a 40-man spot as a non-roster player, but he hasn’t made as convincing a case as Holt, Bush, Kennedy, Yang and Wood.

However, the Rangers have two injured outfielders, Khris Davis and Willie Calhoun, and only four who appear to be locked into spots — Joey Gallo, David Dahl, Leody Taveras and Eli White.

A fifth would be Ronald Guzman, who has played well this spring in the corners after volunteering to give it a try. DeShields, though, would provide excellent defense and enough veteran know-how to get going against lefty pitchers once the lights come on.

He’s also a someone the Rangers would want in their clubhouse as an example for young players on how to be a professional on and off the field. That’s a critical component of the type of culture Woodward wants to create.