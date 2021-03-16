Who will be the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day starter? Another first-timer

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson will make his first-career Opeing Day start when he takes the ball against the Royals in Kansas City on April 1. AP

Texas Rangers right-hander Kyle Gibson will be the club’s Opening Day starter against the Kansas City Royals on April 1.

Manager Chris Woodward informed Gibson Tuesday.

Gibson, who was 2-6 in 12 starts in his first season with the Rangers in 2020, will be making his first-career Opening Day start.

“That was a cool moment,” Woodward said. “That’s three years in a row that I get to hand the ball to a guy who never started Opening Day.”

Mike Minor and Lance Lynn started the past two Opening Day games for the Rangers.

Texas opens the season against the Royals at 3:10 p.m. April 1 at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gibson turns 26 on June 29. He was 67-68 in seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins before signing with the Rangers in December 2019.