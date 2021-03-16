Texas Rangers get discouraging news on Willie Calhoun and Opening Day

Texas Rangers’ outfielder Willie Calhoun is likely to start the season on the injured list because of a groin strain, according to general manager Chris Young. AP

Willie Calhoun is likely to start the season on the injured list and won’t be available for the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day game on April 1.

“Certainly, that’s a little bit of a blow for us,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “We anticipated having Willie ready. But at this point, given the soreness that still exist, I think we’re better off getting him right before sending him into competition.”

Calhoun only played in 29 games in 2020 after a spring training pitch broke his jaw and a hamstring injury.

Young described Calhoun’s injury as a low-grade strain.

“The hope is that as the discomfort subsides the activity will increase,” Young said. “We’re better off getting him right before sending him into competition.”

If Calhoun does indeed start the season on the IL, Young said he’s still working through where the 26-year-old outfielder would finish his rehab stint. The rules and minor league situation per the league are still fuzzing.

“We’re trying to work through that,” Young said. “My head is spinning with what to do. “We’re getting daily guidance from MLB.”