Letters to the Editor Texas Rangers’ Opening Day is a thrill — but the pandemic isn’t over yet

We’d all love to see the Rangers in person again. But it’s too soon. Associated Press file photo

Glad I dodged that bullet

Poor Meghan Markle. Sounds like she’s had it hard, but that’s what you get when you opt for fame and fortune. Her problems are exactly the reason I never married into royalty.

- Patsy R. Abbott, Grapevine

This shouldn’t be difficult

There are many reasons Black student athletes choose to go to the University of Texas, such as access to a nationally ranked athletics program and the opportunity for a free or reduced-cost education. The concern over “The Eyes of Texas” is not new. (March 14, 1B, “UT can only hope its ‘Eyes’ controversy does not have Missouri consequences”) Perhaps voices have not been taken seriously because Black students are outnumbered in a predominantly white institution or some did not speak up, fearing retaliation.

Why would we continue to sing a song that we know might cause pain to another human being?

- Mary Luke, Fort Worth

Manchin was a big letdown

After Donald Trump trampled on any Republican chances of winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia, we were left with a 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

I thought I had found a champion of reason in Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. As a moderate Democrat, he vowed that the bloated COVID-19 relief bill would not pass along partisan lines. It would have to be a bipartisan bill to win Manchin’s vote. But when push came to shove, he folded.

I hope West Virginia voters remember this in his next election.

- Charles Andrews, Fort Worth

Please, don’t take me out yet

I don’t understand the Texas Rangers’ reasoning in allowing a full-capacity crowd on Opening Day at Globe Life Field. There’s no way an organization can ensure social distancing and proper masking for so many people during a three-hour game.

COVID-19 is still as much of a concern as it was months ago because of new strains of the virus and Gov. Greg Abbott’s cancellation of the state’s mask mandate. Although it’s exciting to have a full audience for Opening Day, it’s not safe.

- Zachary Demars, Denton

The why was more important

Thursday’s front-page headline, “Area GOP House members voted no on relief bill,” drips with negative connotation. You had to turn to Page 4A to see they voted no with good reason. Nine percent of the package goes directly to bolstering the fight against the virus. A large portion goes to bailing out Democratic-controlled states and cities that have been managed badly. Wait until the tax bill comes for all that.

- Vincent Sprinkle, Granbury

Love the country? Prove it

Dear so-called patriots who complain about wearing masks: A true patriot would love his or her country and fellow Americans enough to put up with a little inconvenience. Liberty means having the right to do what you want as long as it does not potentially harm others. Please stop your selfish whining and just do what is right.

Oh, and if you really want an end to mask-wearing, get vaccinated.

- Robert Strong, Shady Shores

Trump was right on immigration

I would like to thank former President Donald Trump for proving that our immigration system is not broken and only needs politicians with the courage to enforce the laws. Now I know that I have been lied to. President Joe Biden swore to enforce the laws but chooses not to. Remember our immigration laws are bipartisan, agreed to by Republicans and Democrats.

- Gene Tignor, Emory