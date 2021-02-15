Weather hasn’t kept Texas Rangers players out of Arizona. Front office? Not so much.

The good news from Surprise, Arizona, is that all the players who are supposed to be at Texas Rangers spring training have not dealt with any significant delays caused by the winter storm that has gripped much of the country.

But not everyone who had planned to be there by now has made it.

Two minor-league coaches and most of the Rangers front office have been frozen out of the Surprise Recreation Campus, including president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Daniels said that his flight to Phoenix had been canceled twice, and that he and his family were dealing with rolling blackouts at their home in Tarrant County.

General manager Chris Young said he has a Tuesday departure.

Assistant general manager Mike Daly has been in Arizona, and said that Double A Frisco manager Jared Goedert and minor-league field coordinator Matt Hagen got held up driving to Arizona.

Goedert was stopped in Sante Fe, New Mexico, while Hagen stopped in Van Horn in West Texas.

Right fielder Joey Gallo said he just missed any trouble by getting out of town before the worst of the bad weather hit. He arrived Friday.

The temperature in Surprise on Monday was 65 degrees, and the forecast called for temps in the 60s and 70s through the weekend.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, and the first full-squad workout is next Monday.