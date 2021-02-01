Delino DeShields rejoins Texas Rangers, but how will he fit in a crowded outfield?

Texas Rangers brass said there wouldn’t be any flashy signings the rest of the offseason, and the two they made Monday didn’t send any shockwaves throughout baseball.

But one of them had a nice ring to it.

Delino DeShields, who spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Rangers, agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training. The club signed right-handed reliever Sam Gaviglio to a similar deal.

DeShields, 28, returns after one season with the Cleveland Indians, who acquired him and right-hander Emmanuel Clase in December 2019 for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

The trade didn’t work out well for either team. Kluber logged one inning before being lost to a season-ending injury, Clase was suspended for using a banned performance-enhancing drug, and DeShields posted only a .570 OPS and did not hit a home run in 120 at-bats.

The Indians did not tender him a 2021 contract, making him a free agent. The Rangers declined their $18 million club option on Kluber, who signed with the New York Yankees.

DeShields was a Rule 5 selection at the 2014 winter meetings and became a force in the lineup as the Rangers rallied to the American League West title in 2015. He endured multiple options to Triple A, including in 2019 as he lost playing time to Hunter Pence.

The Rangers appear to have their starting outfield in place, with left fielder David Dahl, center fielder Leody Taveras and right fielder Joey Gallo. Willie Calhoun will likely be the designated hitter, but occasionally will get games in left field.

Dahl can also play center field, where DeShields is at his best.

But DeShields is a right-handed hitter, which the Rangers are short on among their outfield group, and he is one of baseball’s fastest players. Eli White, who made his MLB debut last season, is another righty-hitting, defensive-minded outfielder with blazing speed.