Bevy of college, prep games will keep Globe Life Field warm for Texas Rangers’ season

The 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showcase at Globe Life Field was announced last week. On Tuesday, more games we added at the home of the Texas Rangers.

UT Arlington and Oklahoma will play two games apiece, including one against each, as six teams partake in doubleheaders Feb. 23-24.

Tarleton State will play UTA on Feb. 23, followed by Stephen F. Austin against Oklahoma. Sam Houston and Texas State will open play Feb. 24, and UTA and Oklahoma will finish the midweek games.

Those games will be followed Feb. 25-27 by a the 2021 High School Baseball Showcase featuring four of the top five Texas Class 6A teams in the preseason poll, No. 7 Prosper and national power IMG Academy from Florida.

No. 1 Austin Lake Travis and No. 2 Flower Mound Marcus are scheduled to play Feb. 27 in the second of six Saturday games. No. 4 Southlake Carroll, the 2018 and 2019 Class 6A state champs, are scheduled to play IMG Academy on Feb. 25, Marcus on Feb. 26 and Prosper on Feb. 27.

All games will be played under a two-hour time limit, though innings in progress will be allowed to be completed.

Rounding out the new slate of games is Oklahoma State playing host to Louisiana-Monroe on March 16. The State Farm Showcase on Feb. 19-12 pits three Big 12 teams — TCU, Texas and Texas Tech — against three from the SEC — Arkansas, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

Three-day passes for that event are $50 for adults. Single-day tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 13-under. They can be purchased at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown.

Single-day passes for the remaining college games are $15 and can be purchased at texasrangers.com/collegebaseball. A pass for the prep games can be had for $40 for adults and $25 for anyone 18 and under with a student ID. Single-day tickets are $15.

Tickets for the high school games are available at texasrangers.com/highschoolshowcase.

Globe Life Field upcoming schedule

2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown

Feb. 19

11 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. Texas

3 p.m: Mississippi vs. TCU

7 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 20

11 a.m.: TCU vs. Mississippi State

3 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7 p.m.: Texas vs. Arkansas

Feb. 21

11 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

3 p.m.: Mississippi vs. Texas

7:00 p.m.: Arkansas vs. TCU

College baseball

Feb. 23

4 p.m.: Tarleton State vs. UTA

7:30 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin vs. Oklahoma

Feb. 24

4 p.m.: Sam Houston vs. Texas State

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. UTA

March 16

6 p.m.: Louisiana-Monroe vs. Oklahoma State

2021 High School Baseball Showcase

Feb. 25

9 a.m.: South Grand Prairie vs. Rockwall Heath

11:30 a.m.: Flower Mound vs. Prosper

2 p.m.: Rockwall Heath vs. Marcus

4:30 p.m.: Prosper vs. Marcus

7 p.m.: IMG Academy vs. Southlake Carroll

Feb. 26

9 a.m.: Lake Travis vs. South Grand Prairie

11:30 a.m.: Lake Travis vs. Prosper

2 p.m.: Flower Mound vs. Southlake Carroll

4:30 p.m.: Flower Mound vs. IMG Academy

7 p.m.: Southlake Carroll vs. Marcus

Feb. 27

8:30 a.m.: Rockwall Heath vs. Flower Mound

10:45 a.m.: Marcus vs. Lake Travis

1 p.m.: Southlake Carroll vs. Rockwall Heath

3:15 p.m.: Marcus vs. IMG Academy

5:30 p.m.: Prosper vs. South Grand Prairie

7:45 p.m.: Prosper vs. Southlake Carroll