Latest Texas Rangers’ moves involve an outfielder out of room and a past first-rounder

Outfielder Scott Heineman was designated for assignment last Friday by the Texas Rangers, the same day news broke that the Rangers had reached agreement with free-agent outfielder David Dahl.

The addition of Dahl pushed a crowded Rangers outfield over capacity. Even if Heineman had cleared waivers and been assigned to the minors, his future with the Rangers was clouded.

Both sides recognized that.

So, on Wednesday, the Rangers found a trading partner for Heineman, sending him to the Cincinnati Reds for minor-league infielder Jose Acosta.

Heineman lost his spot on the 40-man roster when the Rangers re-signed right-hander Jimmy Herget. Heineman played for the Rangers the past two seasons, but batted only .154 in 2020.

Having never played above rookie ball, Acosta is at least three years away from the majors.

However, Acosta’s most recent season was an impressive one even though it was at the lowest levels in the game. He batted .403 with a .503 on-base percentage and a 1.113 OPS in the Dominican Summer League, leading all players in those three categories and slugging percentage (.611).

He finished up his season in the Arizona League, batting .395 with a 1.060 OPS.

The Rangers also signed right-hander Luis Ortiz, their 2014 first-round pick (30th overall), to a minor-league deal that does not include an invitation to spring training.

Ortiz was part of the package sent to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 for catcher Jonathan Lucroy and reliever Jeremy Jeffress. Ortiz was later traded to Baltimore, where he made his MLB debut in 2018.

He has only three career appearances (two starts).

On Monday, the Rangers signed outfielder Jason Martin and righties Jharel Cotton and Edubray Ramos to minor-league deal with invites to spring training. Cotton is a former A’s prospect who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018. Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation.