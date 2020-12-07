Jon Daniels still in charge of Texas Rangers, so why did they hire Chris Young as GM?

One of the last things Ray Davis ever wants to do as managing partner of the Texas Rangers’ ownership group is subject himself to questions from the media.

Usually, it’s only when something significant, something really significant, happens.

The hiring of Chris Young as general manager rates as significant enough.

Davis said on Monday that now was time to install a new GM, working under the old one, because things need to change after four straight losing seasons.

Jon Daniels remains atop the command structure as president of baseball operations, but he will have another voice in his ear while ceding a chunk of his responsibilities to Young.

Davis said that the Rangers aren’t changing direction — they will still be rebuilding in 2021 — and he continues to have faith that Daniels is the right steward for the franchise.

But the business of baseball has changed, with analytics heavily influencing player personnel decisions and adding another layer for a club’s top executive to wade through. It’s not a one-man job anymore, as other successful franchises have shown in recent seasons.

That’s why, after discussing splitting Daniels’ duel roles into one the past few offseasons, it’s no longer a one-man job with the Rangers.

“This industry’s changed dramatically over the last five years, and one of the ways it’s changed is the volume of information that’s coming from our analytics department, R&D, player analysis, the benefit of getting in the head of some of our players and coaches, etc.,” Davis said.

“The volume of information, it’s very, very difficult for one person to assimilate and regurgitate back out to the staff. That’s a role Chris will play to help JD gather the information. It doesn’t make sense to spend all the money in generating it if you aren’t using it. That’s one place I think Chris will help a lot.”

Daniels said he first floated the idea of a separate GM position after assistant GM Thad Levine left to become the Minnesota Twins’ GM in November of 2016. He reports to Derek Falvey, who is president of baseball operations.

The Rangers have invested heavily in analytics the past two years after falling behind other clubs in that arena. Daniels and Davis believe that have caught up, and the next step is to pull ahead.

That’s where Young comes in.

The Dallas native and resident who pitched for 13 seasons in the major leagues has worked in the commissioner’s office since 2018 and has a strong understanding of analytics and how they affect the game.

As a former player, he also knows that players want information but might not know how to implement it. An inability to enlighten players on how they would benefit from analytics is something the Rangers have been missing.

“From a player’s perspective, you can’t make this game too complex,” said Young, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers in 2004. “You have to really simplify it and break it down and understand what aspects of the information are applicable and allow you to excel and to utilize in the moment. For me, that will be an area I think I can help contribute to.”

Young, though, isn’t going to be just an Ivy League guy (Princeton) in charge of numbers. Daniels said the Rangers will continue to make decisions collectively, with Young’s input adding to what is already in place in the front office.

Ultimately, Daniels said he would welcome Young becoming the primary decision maker, though that’s a role Young must grow into.

He might also help fill the voids created when former assistant GMs A.J. Preller and Levine left the organization.

“Having them leave had an impact, but that does a disservice to the people who have stepped up,” Daniels said. “But adding Chris to the group along with some of the other folks we’ve both added and developed over the last few years will absolutely add a key voice.”

With the industry changing so quickly, the Rangers needed Young.

“We’re constantly thinking about how we can improve things, how we can get better on and off the field,” Daniels said. “We had that mind-set when we were a regular in the postseason. We think and talk about it more as we’re looking to get back there.

“It had to be the right person,” Daniels said of Young. “We have a really strong existing group here in baseball operations, but Chris’ hire will amplify their efforts and, in time, challenge all of us.”