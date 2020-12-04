Texas Rangers hire Chris Young as general manager, but Jon Daniels is still in charge

All baseball decisions going forward with the Texas Rangers will still run through Jon Daniels, but he is no longer the club’s general manager.

The Rangers on Friday announced that former Rangers pitcher Chris Young, a Dallas resident who attended Highland Park High School, has been hired as executive vice president and general manager.

Young will report to Daniels, who retains his title as president of baseball operations.

The Rangers will introduce Young on Monday morning in a Zoom call.

The decision came a few months ago as Daniels and owner Ray Davis evaluated where the Rangers are as an organization.

“We agreed that adding the separate role of general manager would make us a stronger organization in a number of ways,” Daniels said in a statement. “The responsibilities of running a major-league baseball operation have increased significantly, and many successful MLB organizations now have a similar structure in place.

“I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Chris and the many talented individuals we have in the Texas Rangers baseball operations group as we continue to grow and improve on both the major- and minor-league levels.”

Davis said that Daniels recommended the change in structure. Daniels had been GM since 2005.