Texas Rangers make first big move of offseason by moving Elvis Andrus off shortstop

The first move of any significance this offseason by the Texas Rangers was a conversation with Elvis Andrus, who was informed that he is no longer the starting shortstop.

That duty goes to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the American League Gold Glove winner at third base for 2020 who is being pushed to what he considers his natural position with prospect Josh Jung likely making his MLB debut in 2021.

General manager Jon Daniels said that Andrus has been asked to play all infield positions, and could end up starting at third base until Jung is deemed ready. The 2019 first-round pick (No. 8 overall) from Texas Tech is likely to start the season at Double A Frisco.

Andrus has been the Rangers’ Opening Day shortstop the past 11 seasons.

“Elvis would prefer to remain at shortstop, but I think he’s appreciative of the upfront nature and how we talked about it,” Daniels said. “I think he’s in a good spot physically and mentally. He expressed his confidence and belief he has a lot more good baseball to play. I was excited to hear that.”

Andrus hasn’t come close to matching his breakthrough season of 2017, when he was the Rangers Player of the Year. His arm was broken two weeks into the 2018 season after being hit by a pitch, and his performance has lagged since.

He battled back issues in 2020 while batting only .194 with three homers in 29 games.

The Rangers have not made a similar decision at second base, where Rougned Odor has been a below-average player the past four years. He helped save his season with a September power surge, but was told before the season ended to be prepared to play other positions.

Nick Solak will be given a chance to win the job in spring training, but isn’t being give the job as Kiner-Falefa is at shortstop.