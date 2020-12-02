These players, including 2019 team MVP, weren’t tendered contracts by Texas Rangers

Danny Santana was the Texas Rangers Player of the Year in 2019, breaking through with a career-high 28 home runs despite not being a regular in the lineup until June.

On Wednesday, the Rangers would not ensure that he’s with the team next season.

Santana was one of three players who became free agents after the Rangers chose to not tender them contracts for 2021. Fellow outfielder Scott Heineman and right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget were also non-tendered.

The Rangers haven’t closed the door to re-signing them for less money or on minor-league deals, but the door is also open for all three of them to sign elsewhere.

Santana stood to make the most money in arbitration after agreeing for $3.6 million last season. But he also injured his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery, and he won’t be ready until well after Opening Day.

That is what led to his non-tender ahead of the 7 p.m. deadline.

“We non-tendered Danny tonight to give us more time to evaluate him as he finishes his rehab,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “He’s been a pro for the two years he’s been with us, and the door remains open depending on a variety of factors.”

Much was expected of Santana in 2020 as the starting center fielder, but he struggled from the outset and found the injured list early because of an elbow issue. He returned in August but he aggravated the injury.

Santana batted only .145 with one homer in 55 at-bats.

Heineman, a rookie, was one of multiple players who filled Santana’s void, and also filled in for Willie Calhoun in left field. Heineman can play all three outfield spots and has dabbled at first base, but he hit only .152 with one homer in 52 at-bats.

The emergence of Leody Taveras leaves less room for Santana and Heineman.

Herget, another rookie, proved to be a valuable piece in the bullpen after opening the season at the alternate camp. He pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings, though most were in low-leverage situations.

The non-tenders opened up three spots on the 40-man roster, which now stands at 36.