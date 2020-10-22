Only one MLB player saved more runs than these two Rangers who could win Gold Gloves

The Texas Rangers’ defense in 2020 wasn’t all bad.

Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right fielder Joey Gallo were selected Thursday as American League finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove award.

The winners will be revealed Nov. 3.

Kiner-Falefa was second among all MLB third baseman, and third overall, with 12 defensive runs saved, according to the Fielding Bible.

The player who finished second overall was Gallo, who led the AL with 13 defensive runs saved.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado had 15.

Kiner-Falefa was one of three Gold Glove finalists at third with Yoan Moncada of the Chicago White Sox and Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees.

Gallo was joined as a finalist by Clint Frazier of the Yankees and Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles.

Kiner-Falefa and Gallo are finalists for the first time in their careers.