What fans heading to Braves-Dodgers NLCS need to know in and out of Globe Life Field

Judging by ticket sales for the National League Championship Series and World Series, baseball fans are eager to watch a game in-person or just see a game at the new Globe Life Field.

Only a limited amount of tickets remain for Games 2, 3 and 7 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, and the other four contest and all seven for the Fall Classic are sold out.

Those fans are going to need a place to park their cars. They’re going to be hungry and thirsty. They’re going to want souvenirs.

The Rangers and their food, beverage and services provider, Delaware North, have finalized their plans for accommodating up to 11,500 fans per NLCS game. World Series details are pending.

One thing that hasn’t changed since MLB’s plans to host the postseason in Arlington were announced is that fans must wear masks except when eating and drinking, maintain social distance and use hand sanitizer or wash hands frequently to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Plans and updates for the NLCS were released Friday afternoon.

Parking

Eight different lots will be open for the 2020 NLCS for $25 per vehicle. Parking can be purchased in advance at texasrangers.com, and all payments in the lots will be cashless transactions.

Lots will open two hours before games. Tailgating has been banned.

North of Globe Life Field: Tundra Lot B, Toyota Lot D, RAV 4 Lot J, and Sequoia Lot L.

West of Globe Life Field: Trdpro Lot T

South of Globe Life Field: Tacoma Lots R and W.

Traffic updates

Cowboys Way between Stadium Drive and AT&T Way south of Globe Life Field will be closed to public traffic beginning five hours prior to the first pitch. Anyone wishing to park in Tacoma Lot R must enter via Stadium Drive or Sanford Street.

When will gates open?

The five main entrances to Globe Life Field (Northwest Entry, TXU Energy North Entry, Comerica Northeast Entry, Southeast Entry and Toyota Southwest Entry) will open two hours before first pitch. Fans are asked to enter the ballpark at the entrances stated on their tickets.

Bag/food policy

No bag will be allowed into Globe Life Field other than those carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and small children.

Due to health and safety protocols, no food may be brought into Globe Life Field. Each person is allowed to bring in one sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and up to 1 liter in size).

In and out

Re-entry is permitted at Globe Life Field, though specific doors at all public entries, from the time doors open until the start of the game. Once the game starts, re-entry is only permitted at one door at the North Entry on the main concourse and at one door at the Southeast Entry on the suite level. All guests must have their ticket scanned before exiting and must be re-screened before re-entering the venue.

Concessions

All transactions will be cashless, and contact-less options are available for all food, drink and merchandise purchases.

ATMs have been removed from the ballpark. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options. Reverse ATMs, which convert cash into loaded payment cards for use in the ballpark or elsewhere, will also be available.

Fans can also visit kiosks at select concessions stands and order remotely for contact-ess pickup.

What’s to eat?

Most concession stands will be open and serving traditional ballpark fare such as hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, popcorn and peanuts. Some packaged shakes and drinks will be available at grab-and-go locations.

No food or drinks will be sold in the stands.

Everything will be prepared and served by staff who will be wearing gloves and masks, and fans will be reminded to remain socially distanced while in line. Condiment stands have been removed, and fountain drinks will be served with lids.

Get your souvenirs

Since all tickets are digital, fans won’t have a ticket stub to serve as their memento from an MLB postseason game. Alas, there are other souvenirs available inside the ballpark.

The Grand Slam Gift Shop in center field and a few other locations will be open and stocked with NLCS- and World Series-branded merchandise. Rangers merchandise will also be readily available.