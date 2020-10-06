Arlington’s Globe Life Field roof open for Game 1 of NLDS between Dodgers and Padres

The roof at Globe Life Field will be open Tuesday night for Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

The best-of-five series is being played in Arlington as part of MLB’s postseason amid the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be admitted during the NLDS and ALDS series.

Globe Life Field will also host the best-of-seven National League Championship Series and the World Series. A limited amount of tickets are available for those games. Game 1 of the NLCS and World Series are sold out.

The other NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins is being held at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The two American League Division Series are being held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles (Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics) and Petco Park (New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays).

The NLCS is scheduled to begin at Globe Life Park with Game 1 on Monday and will air on FOX or FS1.