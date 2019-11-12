Daniels says Rangers are prepared to spend. If so, this off-season could be a long one

Only once in Jon Daniels’ previous 14 off-seasons as Texas Rangers general manager has everything gone according to Plan A.

The Rangers accomplished their top two priorities for the 2012 season, signing Joe Nathan in November 2011 to be their closer and a month later submitting the highest posting bid for Yu Darvish to be their future ace.

All the other off-seasons, though, have seen Plan A blow up, sometimes early in the off-season. In most instances multiple backup plans fell through, too.

Plan A is still in place this week at the GM meetings, an annual gathering that many consider to be the bullpen session for the off-season ahead of first pitch at the winter meetings.

Teams meet with player representatives to gauge the free-agent market, teams meet with other teams to see if they fit as trade partners, and GMs return home with an idea of how to navigate the next month before the winter meetings.

The meetings started in earnest Tuesday at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa, where between attending meetings about the upcoming season GMs will also make time for off-season acquisitions.

As Daniels has learned, every off-season has a different pace. Recent history suggests that if the Rangers are going to play at the top of the market, which Daniels said is a possibility, it could be a long off-season.

“Some players are open to moving a little quicker. Some really want to flush out everything,” Daniels said. “There’s good and bad with that sometimes, on both sides. There’s risk in waiting too long sometimes. If there are targeted guys we see a fit with, we’ll act accordingly.”

The top of the market last off-season included young superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, who signed deals worth $300 and $330 million. The top pitcher was left-hander Patrick Corbin, who signed for $140 million.

Corbin signed relatively early, before the winter meetings in December. Machado and Harper, though, had to wait until after spring training started.

Lefty starter Dallas Keuchel and right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel didn’t sign until after the regular season started.

But what Daniels determines to be the top of the market is different and deeper than just third baseman Anthony Rendon and All-Star righties Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg.

Is third baseman Josh Donaldson at the top of the market? What about right-hander Zack Wheeler and catcher Yasmani Grandal?

Yes, yes and yes, probably, though Daniels declined to speak about specific players in his customary way of conducting off-season business.

“I don’t even want to imply anything there,” he said. “We have a very simple way of looking at it: We’re trying to improve the club, and there are a lot of ways of doing that. It’s the beginning of the off-season, and we’re not going to eliminate any options right now.”

The Rangers look each off-season at future payrolls, both significant upcoming subtractions (Shin-Soo Choo at $21 million) and likely increases through arbitration and potential contract extensions (Joey Gallo).

They consider what is coming in the minor leagues, but also understand there are no guarantees. In others words, a multi-year deal for a third baseman remains a possibility even though the Rangers are high on prospects Josh Jung and Sherten Apostel.

Globe Life Field is expected to generate extra revenue for future off-seasons, when a new free-agent class might have better fits. There are no guarantees those players reach free agency, though.

“It all plays into it,” Daniels said. “We’re always looking at it in multi-year increments.”

For now, no matter who he believes is at the top of the market, Daniels isn’t closing any doors.

Those doors might be open quite a while.