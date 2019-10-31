Texas Rangers
World Series reaction comes sad for Astros, ecstatic for Nats, weird for Harper, Mattress Mack
The Washington Nationals came back to beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 to win their first World Series Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.
The road team won all seven games in the series for the first time in any sport (also NBA and NHL). The loss sent the Astros home without a trophy after winning a club-record 107 games.
Much of the reaction online centered around two things: Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch taking starter Zack Greinke out too early with one out in the seventh holding a 2-1 lead; and also the fact that Bryce Harper left the Nationals to sign a huge contract with the Phillies after playing the first seven seasons with Washington. Oh, what could have been for him.
Some fans were distracted by film star Matthew McConaughey being on had to announce “Play Ball!” before the first pitch.
Other fans were actively rooting against the Astros, including rivals in the AL West, like the Rangers and Angels.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott consoled the Astros.
“We love you, @Astros. Thanks for the incredible season. You’ll be back again to take back the #WorldSeries,” he posted on Twitter.
Texans’ star J.J. Watt offered up a famous meme of a sad boy frowning. Rockets’ star James Harden offered words of encouragement.
“You guys played one hell of a season! Fought to the end with it. Made Houston proud,” Harden wrote.
Then there were those who were “concerned” about Houston business owner Jim McIngvale, who is better know as Mattress Mack. He wagered $13 million on the Astros winning the World Series. However, it appears he’ll be fine because he hedged his furniture promotion “perfectly,” according to Darren Rovell.
Comments