World Series reaction comes sad for Astros, ecstatic for Nats, weird for Harper, Mattress Mack

The Washington Nationals came back to beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 to win their first World Series Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The road team won all seven games in the series for the first time in any sport (also NBA and NHL). The loss sent the Astros home without a trophy after winning a club-record 107 games.

Much of the reaction online centered around two things: Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch taking starter Zack Greinke out too early with one out in the seventh holding a 2-1 lead; and also the fact that Bryce Harper left the Nationals to sign a huge contract with the Phillies after playing the first seven seasons with Washington. Oh, what could have been for him.

Some fans were distracted by film star Matthew McConaughey being on had to announce “Play Ball!” before the first pitch.

Other fans were actively rooting against the Astros, including rivals in the AL West, like the Rangers and Angels.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott consoled the Astros.

“We love you, @Astros. Thanks for the incredible season. You’ll be back again to take back the #WorldSeries,” he posted on Twitter.

Texans’ star J.J. Watt offered up a famous meme of a sad boy frowning. Rockets’ star James Harden offered words of encouragement.

“You guys played one hell of a season! Fought to the end with it. Made Houston proud,” Harden wrote.

Then there were those who were “concerned” about Houston business owner Jim McIngvale, who is better know as Mattress Mack. He wagered $13 million on the Astros winning the World Series. However, it appears he’ll be fine because he hedged his furniture promotion “perfectly,” according to Darren Rovell.

AJ has had zero magic working his relievers tonight. What a disaster. — Robert (@rds8088) October 31, 2019

Washington Post legend Tom Boswell, the best in the business, puts finishing touch on his Nats World Series win story. pic.twitter.com/fZ85nMQ2B9 — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) October 31, 2019

This dude is wearing the shirseys of the entire Astros lineup (NINE (9) SHIRTS) in order and changes when each guy comes up to bat. Unanimous #WorldSeries MVP pic.twitter.com/ERznEyl7vQ — Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) October 31, 2019

A very stand-up and accountable Will Harris: "I needed one more good day and today wasn’t that day for me." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 31, 2019

Mattress Mack admits he bet more than $13 million on Astros, but says he hedged his furniture promotion “perfectly.” Says he would to it all over again https://t.co/7t13WTL3GN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2019

@astros. You guys played one hell of a season! Fought to the end with it. Made Houston proud. #HoustonStrong #WorldSeries — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 31, 2019

Shoutout to the Astros for saving me like $300 at Academy — Thickie Don (@AstrosCounty) October 31, 2019

The Astros are as likable and exciting a team as you can find. Damned shame they had to answer for the idiocy of people in suits. — T.J. uinn (@TJQuinnESPN) October 31, 2019

All AL west teams partying after the Astros losses the World Series pic.twitter.com/nkgr7D9KXa — SadDallasFan (@YoungOnyxx) October 31, 2019

We love you @Astros.



Thanks for the incredible season.



You’ll be back again to take back the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/GtmPURwTjK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 31, 2019

Zack Greinke, Will Harris & Gerrit Cole all address the media after the #Astros’ Game 7 loss.



Cole on not pitching: “We followed the game plan of not coming in until late.”



Interesting to note: Cole initially did not want to talk to reporters saying “I’m not a team employee.” pic.twitter.com/HcFhTkxrG4 — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) October 31, 2019

You wouldn’t take Cole out at 80 pitches. You wouldn’t take Verlander out at 80. I try to stay positive on here at all times, but I just can’t agree with that decision. #Astros — (@DowsyAstros) October 31, 2019

#Astros won 107 games. Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher in baseball this year. They have the best home record in league and their lineup is stacked with power hitters.



Nats: pic.twitter.com/CUKsNBJORh — FGB (@FiftyGutBlog) October 31, 2019