What you need to know about Rangers’ final series against the Yankees at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers are down to their final six games at Globe Life Park and tickets for the Sept. 29 finale are almost sold out.

All reserved seats for the finale against the New York Yankees are gone except for scattered singles and obstructed view seats. Standing room only tickets for the finale go on sale Thursday.

The Rangers move into the retractable-roof Globe Life Field next March.

Seats remain for the five games leading up to the finale, including Sept. 24-26 against the Boston Red Sox and Sept. 27-28 against the Yankees.

Tickets are available at texasrangers.com, by calling 972-726-4377, or at the Globe Life Park first base box office.

Globe Life Park suites are also available for rental for all games on the final homestand except for the finale.

Details for the final series against the Yankees:

Friday, Sept. 27: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. The game will feature the final T-Mobile Friday Fireworks show featuring video highlights of the greatest moments at Globe Life Park with the television and radio play-by-play calls. Former Rangers greats Colby Lewis and Mike Napoli are signing autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley from 6-6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: The final night game at Globe Life Park includes TXU Energy 2010 A.L. Pennant Scoreboard Replica giveaway for all fans attending the game. The replica shows the right field video board after the final out of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

▪ Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley will sing the National Anthem before the game.

▪ Hank Blalock, Neftali Feliz and Ivan Rodriguez are signing autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley from 6-6:45 p.m.

▪ After the final out, a special ceremony will be held to turn out the lights for the final time. A post-game fireworks show will follow that includes a salute to baseball in Texas and feature several musical surprises.

Sunday, Sept. 29: The 2:05 p.m. finale includes a commemorative Globe Life Park Final Game T-Shirt to each fan in attendance.

▪ Pregame festivities include on-field recognition of longtime season ticket holders and the Rangers’ entire front office.

▪ The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, which accompanied the late pianist Van Cliburn in the playing of the National Anthem at the park’s first regular season game on April 11, 1994, will perform The Star-Spangled Banner.

A “very special ceremony” will follow the final game, according to the Rangers. Members of the Texas Rangers Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team will be introduced at their respective positions on the field.

▪ After the introduction of the All-Time Team and the “final pitch”, the Rangers will dig up home plate at Globe Life Park and transport it across the street for a ceremonial installation at the new Globe Life Field. Home plate will be moved in a parade between the two parks with participants including the Globe Life Park All-Time Team, Rangers front office employees, City of Arlington officials, and several musical groups.

The parade will leave Globe Life Park through the east loading dock before going west on Road to Six Flags, south on Ballpark Way, and west on Randol Mill Road to the North Plaza at Texas Live! where home plate will be carried into Globe Life Field. Fans can watch the parade along the route or on the Globe Life Park video boards. The ceremony will replicate the event from October 3, 1993, when home plate made the move from Arlington Stadium to The Ballpark in Arlington.