Presale info for Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy show at Globe Life Field

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy are bringing their Hella Mega Tour to Globe Life Field.

The big show on July 31 is the first concert announced for the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark, which is scheduled to open next March.

There’s a presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Use the password Rangers at this link at Ticketmaster.com.

The stage will be set up at the back of center field facing the diamond, just as the Paul McCartney show at Globe Life Park in June.

The start time for the show is listed as 5:30 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

Regular seats range in price from $59 to $179. VIP packages range from $279 to $655.