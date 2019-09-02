Talk about a pain in the rear. Watch as Rangers ace Minor is struck by liner vs. Yankees

Mike Minor stayed in the Labor Day game at Yankee Stadium after taking a line drive off his rear end. AP

Waiting out a rain delay of nearly three hours Monday must have been a pain in the rear end for the Texas Rangers.

The line drive that struck Minor Minor in the first inning was a literal pain in the rear.

The All-Star left-hander took a line drive off his keister from the bat of New York Yankees leadoff hitter D.J. LeMahieu.

DJ LeMahieu's line drive hit Mike Minor in the lower back. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/lM2gFSvoQq — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) September 2, 2019

Minor scrambled to the ball, which deflected about 10 feet in front of the mound, and threw to first base for the out.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward and athletic trainer Matt Lucero went to the mound, but Minor stayed in the game without even throwing a warm-up pitch.

The start was Minor’s 28th of the season as he continues his quest for 200 innings and 200 strikeouts. He entered Monday with 174 1/3 innings and 175 strikeouts.

The start of the opener of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium was delayed 2 hours, 52 minutes.