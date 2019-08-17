Mayor Richard Greene, who helped bring ballpark, inducted into Rangers’ Hall of Fame

Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene on Hall of Fame induction Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene was inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame before Saturday's game at Globe Life Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene was inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame before Saturday's game at Globe Life Park.

Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene, who helped guide the city through the construction of Globe Life Park that kept the Texas Rangers in town,

Greene, who was the Arlington mayor from 1987 to 1997, was inducted, along with Josh Hamilton, into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame before Saturday’s game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. They are the 21st and 22nd members of the Hall of Fame.

Greene, who is also a contributor to the Star-Telegram, was instrumental in the city of Arlington working with the Rangers’ ownership in the late 1980s to build what is now called Globe Life Park, which replaced Arlington Stadium in 1994.

Former Rangers president Tom Schieffer, who introduced Greene Saturday night, credited him with keeping the team in Arlington.

“Without Arlington and the leadership of Mayor Richard Greene, I don’t think that would have happened.”

“We were very fortunate that we had men of integrity that were running that ownership group,” Greene said of Schieffer and former President George W. Bush. “We all had one common focus and that was to develop a win-win outcome where the team got what they needed and the city got what it needed and deserved, a partner that would help fund the new ballpark.”