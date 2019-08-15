How you can help Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara help orphans in his native country

Nomar Mazara on 505-foot home run: ‘That one felt different’ Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era.

Fans can meet Nomar Mazara from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mercy Street Sports Complex, home of the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy.

But bring some new sneakers.

Mazara and Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls are teaming up to help collect new athletic shoes for vulnerable children in the Dominican Republic, his native country.

All donated shoes must be new. The greatest need is for athletic shoes, sizes youth 4 to Adult 9. Cash donations are also accepted and will help purchase shoes and cover distribution costs. The Mercy Street Sports Complex is located on Bickers Street in West Dallas.

Buckner International will distribute the shoes to children in the towns of Santo Domingo (Mazara’s hometown) and La Vega (Ronald Guzman’s hometown).