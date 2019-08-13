Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers celebrate teachers before Friday’s game against Minnesota Twins

The Texas Rangers are celebrating back to school in the best way possible.

Teacher Appreciation Night is scheduled for Friday at Globe Life Park when the Rangers host the Minnesota Twins for a 7:05 p.m. game.

Region 10 and 11 teachers of the year will be honored along with all educators during a pre-game ceremony. The first 500 tickets purchased through the club’s theme nights link include a Very Hungry Caterpillar tote bag. The link is texasrangers.com/themenights.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
