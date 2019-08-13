Texas Rangers celebrate teachers before Friday’s game against Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are celebrating back to school in the best way possible.

Teacher Appreciation Night is scheduled for Friday at Globe Life Park when the Rangers host the Minnesota Twins for a 7:05 p.m. game.

Region 10 and 11 teachers of the year will be honored along with all educators during a pre-game ceremony. The first 500 tickets purchased through the club’s theme nights link include a Very Hungry Caterpillar tote bag. The link is texasrangers.com/themenights.

