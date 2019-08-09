Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers continue to shuffle farm, send minor league left-hander to divisional foe
The Texas Rangers are still making moves.
Left-handed minor league pitcher Miguel Del Pozo was traded before Friday’s game to the Los Angeles Angles in exchange for cash.
Del Pozo, 26, was 2-3 with a 5.12 ERA and 1.620 WHIP in 38 relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville. He was not on the Rangers’ 40-man roster.
Del Pozo was a non-roster invitee to the Rangers’ major league spring training after signing as a minor league free agent in December.
He spent the first eight season in the Miami Marlins organization. Until reaching Triple-A this season, he had never been above Double-A.
