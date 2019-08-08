Texas Rangers

Watch a former Texas Ranger try to attack his manager in dugout

The Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis (19) reacts after he was called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on April 11, 2019. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
The Baltimore Orioles are bad and the ugly got uglier Wednesday night.

Former Texas Ranger Chris Davis, who has been historically bad this season, went after Orioles manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout during the fifth inning. Davis had to be held back by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

Hyde had taken Davis out of the game after one plate appearance — his 111th strikeout this season.

Davis objected to something Hyde said to him, but the details are unclear. Former Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail, was also there to prevent Davis from getting to Hyde. Davis eventually resigned himself to sitting down.

This is Hyde’s first season as manager.

Davis set a major league record earlier this season by going hitless in 54 consecutive at-bats, including his first 33 of the 2019 season. The streak started at the end of the 2018 season.

