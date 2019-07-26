Former Rangers favorite joins Texas teammates in Chicago

Texas Rangers

Derek Holland shuts down the Orioles

Derek Holland scattered three hits and struck out 11 Sunday en route to his eighth career shutout (video by Jeff Wilson). By
Former Texas Rangers Tony Barnette is joining former teammates Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels with the San Francisco Giants.

Holland, who was designated for assignment by the left-hander Derek Holland on Sunday, was traded to Chicago for cash on Friday.

The 11-year veteran signed a free agent deal with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. He has spent the past two seasons with the Giants. He is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 275 appearances in his career.

Darvish signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season and the Rangers traded Hamels to Chicago a year ago Saturday.

Another former Rangers pitcher Tony Barnette is on the Cubs’ restricted list while he considers retirement, according to reports. He was placed there on July 1.

