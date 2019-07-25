Rangers will be without All-Star Joey Gallo for extended period of time

Juiced baseballs? Joey Gallo says it’s more about the players than the ball Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo says the reason there are more home runs now is a combination of hitter intent and hard-throwing pitchers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo says the reason there are more home runs now is a combination of hitter intent and hard-throwing pitchers.

Things just got worse for the Texas Rangers.

Chris Woodward’s club, which has lost 9 of its last 10 games, will now be without All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, who has a broken hamate bone in his right wrist that will require surgery.

Gallo is likely to be out until September. He was activated from the 10-day injured list on June 25 where he spent most of June with a left oblique strain.

He has a team-high 22 home runs with 49 RBIs and 54 runs scored this season.

The Rangers entered Thursday’s game at Oakland at 51-51 overall, 14 games back of Houston in the American League West and 6.5 games back of the A’s for the second wild card spot.