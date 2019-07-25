Texas Rangers

Rangers will be without All-Star Joey Gallo for extended period of time

Things just got worse for the Texas Rangers.

Chris Woodward’s club, which has lost 9 of its last 10 games, will now be without All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, who has a broken hamate bone in his right wrist that will require surgery.

Gallo is likely to be out until September. He was activated from the 10-day injured list on June 25 where he spent most of June with a left oblique strain.

He has a team-high 22 home runs with 49 RBIs and 54 runs scored this season.

The Rangers entered Thursday’s game at Oakland at 51-51 overall, 14 games back of Houston in the American League West and 6.5 games back of the A’s for the second wild card spot.

