Rangers will be without All-Star Joey Gallo for extended period of time
Things just got worse for the Texas Rangers.
Chris Woodward’s club, which has lost 9 of its last 10 games, will now be without All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, who has a broken hamate bone in his right wrist that will require surgery.
Gallo is likely to be out until September. He was activated from the 10-day injured list on June 25 where he spent most of June with a left oblique strain.
He has a team-high 22 home runs with 49 RBIs and 54 runs scored this season.
The Rangers entered Thursday’s game at Oakland at 51-51 overall, 14 games back of Houston in the American League West and 6.5 games back of the A’s for the second wild card spot.
