Major disaster for Minor as Astros go deep, deeper and deepest

Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel, left, celebrates the home run by Yordan Alvarez (44) during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Houston. Alvarez’s home run was the third in a row in the inning off Rangers pitcher Mike Minor. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
The Houston Astros turned on the power Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit consecutive home runs to start the third inning against Mike Minor to give the Astros an early 4-0 lead. The three homers came on a total of eight pitches, including five to Altuve, who led off the inning.

Yuli Gurriel’s solo homer to lead off the second gave Houston a 1-0 lead.

It’s the first time the Astros have it three consecutive homers in a game since June 20, 2018 against the Rays.

Alvarez’s homer was estimated at 112 mph and 474 feet, which is the longest by an Astros’ hitter in the Statcast era (2015).

The Rangers hit consecutive homers against Justin Verlander in the sixth inning. Rougned Odor and Asdrubal Cabrera connected with two outs to pull Texas to within 4-2.

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
