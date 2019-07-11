Texas Rangers
Astros Jake Marisnick suspended two games for violent collision with Jonathan Lucroy
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a home plate collision with Los Angeles Angles catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday.
Chief Baseball Officer of MLB Joe Torre said he didn’t think Marisnick intended to injured Lucroy.
“After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake’s actions warrant discipline,” Torre said in a release. “While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated [the rules], which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision.”
Marisnick could appeal. If not, his suspension would start Thursday night against the Texas Rangers. The teams begin a four-game series at Globe Life Park.
