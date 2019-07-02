Texas Rangers
Tyler Skaggs honored with moment of silence before Rangers, Angels game
Rangers, Angels observe moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs
The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles honored the death of Tyler Skaggs with a moment of silence before Tuesday’s game at Globe Life Park.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake Monday afternoon. Monday’s series opener was postponed and will be played at a later date.
Several hours before Tuesday’s game, Angels owner Arte Moreno, manager Brad Ausmus, general manager Billy Eppler and team president John Carpino held a press conference. The entire Angels roster sat in on the press conference. Rangers owner Ray Davis, general manager Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward were also present for the press conference.
“We all feel tremendous loss,” Ausmus said through tears. “We understand that life has to go on and the baseball season has to go on and it’ll move forward at different paces for different guys, but this is just a reminder that professional athlete or not, we’re all human and it can strike just the same. These guys will get ready to play. They’ll be ready to play but it’ll be with heavy hearts and it’ll be with heavy hearts probably for a while.”
The Texas Rangers Foundation is donating the proceeds of Tuesday’s Texas 2 Split Raffle to the Angels Baseball Foundation in honor of Skaggs.
Comments