Texas Rangers improve to 10 games above .500 for first time this season

Texas Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn has been reliable all season.

He was dominant on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

Utilizing a brilliant outing by Lynn and just enough offensive opportunism, the Rangers won their sixth straight game and remained baseball’s hottest team by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-0.





Not only did the Rangers reach a season-high in consecutive victories, they also tied the Rays for top spot in the American League wild-card standings. The Rangers (46-36) are 10 games above .500 for the first time this season.





Lynn (10-4) allowed just three hits (and five baserunners) in eight shutout innings. He had 10 strikeouts and one walk in his 112-pitch effort. Reliever Jose Leclerc wrapped it up with a scoreless ninth.

After allowing a leadoff single to Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe on his first pitch, Lynn retired 15 of the next 16 batters he faced, including a run of 12 straight outs. The Rays didn’t get a runner into scoring position until the sixth inning.

For the 12th straight game, Lynn worked at least six innings, the first time that has happened for the Rangers since 2015 (Cole Hamels). But this was more of a masterpiece than an innings-eating endurance test.

Lynn cruised until a mild blip in the sixth. With one out, Tampa Bay’s Guillermo Heredia struck out, but reached on a wild pitch. Lowe walked, then Lynn escaped when Tommy Pham flied out and Ji-Man Choi’s scorching liner up the middle was flagged by shortstop Elvis Andrus.

In the eighth, Tampa Bay’s Willy Adames led off with a double and went to third on a wild pitch. But Lynn made it look easy, collecting a pair of strikeouts and getting Lowe on a popup.

The Rangers broke out 3-0 in the second. Rays starter Yonny Chirinos (7-4) issued two walks, then surrendered back-to-back doubles by Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman, both down the right-field line.

It became 4-0 on a sloppy Tampa Bay play in the third. Nomar Mazara walked and went to second on Joey Gallo’s single. Mazara took a wide turn and didn’t noticed that Pham had snuck in from left field to nab him at second. Chirinos tried a quick throw, but it soared over Pham’s head and Mazara scampered home.

The four-run cushion was more than enough for Lynn, but the Rangers nearly scored again in the sixth. Odor’s sinking line drive got past a diving Pham in left. Odor kept on chugging, but was gunned down when third baseman Joey Wendle made a perfect relay throw to the plate. Odor was credited with a triple.

Shin-Soo Choo completed the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

GAME NOTES

Hunter Pence, on the injured list since June 17 with a right groin strain, said he was in good shape after running the bases during workouts before Friday night’s game. “Today was a good day,’’ said Pence, voted as the starter at designated hitter for the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland. “It wasn’t full speed, but the running went very well. I don’t feel too far away (from returning).’’ Rangers manager Chris Woodward hasn’t ruled out using Pence on Sunday, but is in wait-and-see mode. … Catcher Sam Huff will represent the Rangers in the July 7 Futures Game. Huff is batting .295 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs in 72 games with Class A Hickory and Down East. … Left-handed pitcher Jesse Biddle, a first-round pick in 2010, was claimed from the Mariners and will be added to the active roster when he reports (expected Monday for the start of a home series against the Angels). In 26 appearances (15 with the Braves) this season, Biddle is 0-1 with a 7.54 ERA. LHP Jeffrey Springs (biceps tendinitis) will be shifted to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. … Right-handed pitcher Kyle Dowdy is on an injury rehabilitation assignment in Arizona.