Reaction to Hunter Pence, the All-Star Game starter, full of praise for an MLB good guy

Hunter Pence’s career resurgence earns All-Star starting spot
In perhaps the best story in baseball this season, Hunter Pence was named the American League’s starting designated hitter for the 2019 All-Star Game on Thursday.
Pence was one of the three designated hitter finalists in the A.L., beating out former Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz, who now plays for Minnesota, and Boston’s J.D. Martinez for the starting nod.
Pence, who at 36 years old will be the oldest Ranger to ever start an All-Star Game, is batting .294 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 55 games for the Rangers in 2019. The 48 RBI are most on the club, while his 15 home runs rank second to Joey Gallo (19).
When Pence, who spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, became a free agent this off-season, he took it upon himself to play in the Dominican Winter League to make sure his game was fine-tuned enough to hopefully earn a spot on an active roster.
Now, he’s starting in the All-Star Game.
Twitter reacted accordingly.
