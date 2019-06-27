Reaction to Hunter Pence, the All-Star Game starter, full of praise for an MLB good guy

Hunter Pence’s career resurgence earns All-Star starting spot Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence was elected as the American League designated hitter by fan vote on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence was elected as the American League designated hitter by fan vote on Thursday.

In perhaps the best story in baseball this season, Hunter Pence was named the American League’s starting designated hitter for the 2019 All-Star Game on Thursday.

Pence was one of the three designated hitter finalists in the A.L., beating out former Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz, who now plays for Minnesota, and Boston’s J.D. Martinez for the starting nod.

Pence, who at 36 years old will be the oldest Ranger to ever start an All-Star Game, is batting .294 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 55 games for the Rangers in 2019. The 48 RBI are most on the club, while his 15 home runs rank second to Joey Gallo (19).

When Pence, who spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, became a free agent this off-season, he took it upon himself to play in the Dominican Winter League to make sure his game was fine-tuned enough to hopefully earn a spot on an active roster.

Now, he’s starting in the All-Star Game.

Twitter reacted accordingly.

Hunter Pence:

1. ended his career as a Giant

2. worked on his swing and revamped it just days after the season ended

3. went to the DR and played Winter Ball

4. signed a minor league contract with the Rangers in the spring

5. Made the big league team

(Cont’d)... — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) June 27, 2019

6. Forced his way into the starting lineup everyday

7. Is batting .294 with 15 HR and 48 RBI

8. Is the starting DH for the American League in the All-Star Game



Don’t tell me hard work doesn’t pay off. So proud of you @hunterpence ! — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) June 27, 2019

Hunter Pence was voted in as an All-Star. Pretty incredible comeback story. Bochy: “I couldn’t be happier for Hunter. To find that so-called fountain of youth and play as well as he has, it’s really impressive.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 27, 2019

"It's well-deserved."



Hunter Pence is an All-Star again, and Giants manager Bruce Bochy couldn't be happier for his former player (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/6kJK8CMjoV pic.twitter.com/pQrxANzQF5 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 28, 2019

So happy my boy @hunterpence is making his 1st @AllStarGame start. Well deserving and one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Congrats! Now let’s get @JoeyGallo24 in! #togetherwe — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) June 28, 2019

Hunter Pence is an AL All Star! First time since 2014. Loved him as a Giant. Glad he’s having a bounce back season. pic.twitter.com/TUAJyMlLEg — Kevin (@SinceriouslyKev) June 28, 2019

Congrats to @hunterpence - one of the best stories of 2019. Fourth time elected to the All Star team, first time in the AL — Dave Raymond (@daveraymond4) June 28, 2019

First thing Tony Beasley said to me when I showed up at Spring Training...



“Dude. You you gotta get around Hunter Pence. That guy is spewing all kinds of goodness. He’s amazing.”



Boy was he right, and man, am I happy for him. Well effing deserved. https://t.co/dPfvagx8Jn — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) June 28, 2019

Rarely will you see me send praise towards the Texas Rangers, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t still love @hunterpence. Huge congrats on the #AllStar selection. pic.twitter.com/iCqriKZuUC — Chuck Rice (@CRICE17) June 28, 2019

The Red Sox will apparently have no All-Star starters. Hunter Pence was voted to start at DH ahead of JD Martinez, 47 percent to 31 percent.



Pence has had a good year. But, yeesh, no starters for the defending champs? — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 27, 2019

The Giants' All-Star representative will be Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence. https://t.co/BXN0Z608X3 — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 12, 2019