Reds hand Rangers a beating in trip finale with injuries to Pence and Mazara a concern

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado, second from left, meets with pitching coach Julio Rangel (47) after giving up three runs in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP PHOTO

Hunter Pence left Sunday’s game with a groin strain after chasing a double down the line in the Texas Rangers’ 11-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Pence will be evaluated Monday in Arlington before the Rangers begins a seven-game homestand with four against the Cleveland Indians. Both Pence and Nomar Mazara (right hamstring tightness) will have MRIs as a precaution.

If Pence is forced to go on the injured list, Willie Calhoun is likely to replace him on the roster. Calhoun has been on the IL with a left quad strain since May 22. He started a rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Nashville and is eligible to return as soon as possible. Calhoun was 2 for 8 with and RBI in his first three games with Nashville.

Injured outfielder Joey Gallo left Cincinnati Sunday morning to work out with Doube-A Frisco before flying to Arizona to rehab in Surprise for a few days. He hopes to return from a left oblique strain by the end of the week when the Rangers start a three-game series Friday against the White Sox.

Pence hit his 15th homer in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3. The Reds reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning and then knocked starter Ariel Jurado from the game with four more runs in the fourth. Jurado was charged with a season-high seven runs on nine hits, including a two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the fourth. Yasiel Puig also had a two-run homer in the fourth off Pete Fairbanks, which gave Cincinnati a five-run cushion after four.

Jurado faced three batters in the fourth without recording an out, including a lead-off triple by Reds’ starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Shin-Soo Choo homered in the first to give Texas a brief 1-0 lead, and Pence’s two-run homer in the third tied it at 3-3 but the Reds’ offense took over after that. Choo and Danny Santana each had two of the Rangers’ hits.

Cincinnati batted around in the fifth and scored three more to push the lead to 11-3. Jeffrey Springs, who started the inning, did not retire a batter. He walked three and allowed two hits and was charged with three runs. Shelby Miller finally ended the inning with a double play and line out.

Texas went 4-3 on the seven-game trip, including a 2-2 split in Boston. Sunday’s dud was similar to a week ago when the the Rangers finished a 7-4 homestand with a 9-8 loss to the Athletics.