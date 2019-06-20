‘I think it’s best for him and, honestly, best for us to just have him move on’

Drew Smyly's time with the Texas Rangers ended Thursday, when he was designated for assignment. Special to the Star-Telegram

The move that came down Thursday morning was only a matter of time, and time finally ran out on Drew Smyly.

The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, who made a flurry of transactions before their matinee with the Cleveland Indians.

But the biggest news involved Smyly, who was acquired in the off-season to fill a rotation spot but won only once this season while amassing an 8.42 ERA. Along the way, his teammates were privately voicing concerns about his performances while the Rangers flirted with being a postseason contender.

Smyly wasn’t going to help the get there. He’d been given enough chances and simply wasn’t getting any better.

“It’s a tough situation anytime you have to DFA somebody,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He’s coming off injury. I don’t think the expectations were overly high, but it honestly didn’t work out. He was fighting to figure things out. I think it’s just best for him and, honestly, best for us to just have him move on.”

The Rangers also optioned lefty Joe Palumbo to Triple A Nashville after he was rocked for seven runs Wednesday. The initial plan was to give him multiple turns in the rotation, but his inexperience was exposed by the Indians.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez, who replaced Palumbo and has been the Rangers’ best reliever the past two months, will move into the rotation Tuesday at Detroit. Left-handed reliever Kyle Bird and Locke St. John were added to the bullpen.

Chavez has started 70 games in the majors and an additional four this season as an opener.