Rangers hit the 50-game mark a .500 club. A look at the good, not-so-good so far

Hunter Pence, who hit another homer Sunday, is the biggest surprise for the Rangers through their first 50 games, and Rougned Odor remains a significant problem. AP

The one-third mark of the Texas Rangers’ season arrives Thursday with Game No. 54, but they played their 50th game in a Sunday matinee at Angel Stadium.





Close enough.

The Rangers reached 50 games with a 25-25 record after a seven-inning collapse by the bullpen resulted in a 7-6 loss to Los Angeles Angels and consecutive losses in games the Rangers should have won.

Jeffrey Springs and Kyle Dowdy allowed five runs in the seventh in relief of starter Ariel Jurado, who allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings and left with a 5-1 lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Their season so far has been highlighted by the emergence of a potentially elite player, the return to high-caliber pitching by their staff ace, and an unexpected rebound of an MLB veteran playing for his hometown team.





But a .500 record suggests there have been some blemishes, and there have been rotation troubles, bullpen meltdowns and slow starts by a couple hitters that have raised red flags.

There is room for improvement, manager Chris Woodward said, and the players are dedicated to that. There is also little room for error or injury with the minor leagues still thin on depth.

“They want to be great, they want to learn, they want to seek out new ways of improving,” Woodward said. “As a manager, that’s all you can ask.”

Key players

Joey Gallo: Through 50 games, Gallo has been the Rangers’ best player and is one of the best in baseball. Those looking for early-season MVP candidates must have Gallo on their lists. He is showing what he has always believed, that he’s not an all-or-nothing slugger who can’t field a lick. Gallo’s average entering Sunday was .281, and he is manning center field quite well for the Rangers.





Mike Minor: The left-hander might want to cancel any plans he might have already made for the All-Star break. If he pitches in June as he has in April and May, he will be in Cleveland on the American League team. Minor leads the majors in WAR for pitchers, and he leads the American League in Adjusted ERA+. His 2.55 ERA and 72 strikeouts lead the team.





Hunter Pence: The former All-Star revamped his swing in the off-season and has seen it produce a resurgence in his 13th MLB season. Pence, an extra outfielder to start the season, hit his 11th homer Sunday and moved into a tie with Gallo for the team lead in RBIs (35). Pence has been a clutch performer, too, with a game-tying pinch-hit grand slam May 8 and go-ahead knocks Wednesday and Thursday.





Key issues

Rougned Odor: The second baseman is the No. 1 problem facing the Rangers, not necessarily this season but as they move forward with their rebuild. Odor is under contract through 2022 and owed $36 million the next three seasons. He entered Sunday batting .164. Each time he appears to be on the verge of a hot steak, it doesn’t last. The Rangers have said that a trip to the minor leagues is on the table if Odor can’t get going.





The bullpen: The main culprit early this season Jose Leclerc, who is still trying to regain the closer’s role after the Rangers pulled the plug on him in late April. He might be the Rangers’ best reliever now, though. Shawn Kelley has been the best this season, even with a blown save Saturday, and Jesse Chavez is dependable again. The problem is that the Rangers don’t have much faith in half of their eight relievers, and they were the ones who coughed up Sunday’s game.





The rotation: Not all of the rotation, as Minor and Lance Lynn have regularly provided quality starts and innings, but the other three spots have been underwhelming to the point that the Rangers have started using an opener on occasion. Things started unraveling early with the injury to Edinson Volquez. Shelby Miller has lost his starting job, and Drew Smyly only now looks to be on the right track. The rotation has been better of late, but this is still an area of concern.