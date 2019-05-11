Rangers hoping a day off helps Rougned Odor snap out of slump

Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor strikes out to end the top of the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP PHOTO

Rougned Odor will get a day off.



The Texas Ranger second baseman who has struggled mightily at the plate this season, will be out of the lineup Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Odor, who is hitting an anemic .137 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 25 games, was 1 for 4 with an infield single and three strikeouts in the Rangers’ 11-4 loss Saturday night. Odor made his first error of the season in the fifth when he failed to receive a throw from pitcher Drew Smyly that would have started a 1-4-3 double play.

“I think it’s good for him. I think mentally, physically, he’s been going pretty hard, so I think it will be good for him,” Manager Chris Woodward said.





The Rangers are off Monday before starting a three-game series against the Royals in Kansas City, Mo., so it will give Odor two days to clear his head, reset, and try to snap out of it on Tuesday.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Since returning from the injured list on April 26, Odor 6 for 53 with four walks and 40 strikeouts in 13 games.

“He’s putting in a lot of work, and I feel like the challenge is almost to the top of the mountain to get on his way down so he can kind of withstand it,” Woodward said. “but sometimes that last push is the hardest one. Every player has been in that situation at some point where you think ‘Man, what else do I gotta do?’ It’s almost like you’re at the bottom of the barrel, and you just at some point, you just go ‘Okay, who the [heck] cares?’ and that’s what kind of gets you over the hump, and all of a sudden you get a hit here and a hit there, and you’re off and running, but it’s such a difficult thing, and it’s such a challenge mentally to stay positive.”

SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward tipped his cap to Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole who struck out 12 Saturday night.