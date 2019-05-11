Rangers reliever feels good but doctors still determining nature of infection

Lance Lynn gave Rangers a chance Friday Rangers manager Chris Woodward was pleased with Lance Lynn's start Friday night in which he held the Astros to three runs over seven innings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rangers manager Chris Woodward was pleased with Lance Lynn's start Friday night in which he held the Astros to three runs over seven innings.

Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley was with the team at Minute Maid Park on Saturday but he’s still on the injured list with an unknown bacterial infection.

Kelley, who was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 6, said he feels great but has been through multiple examinations with several doctors trying to determine exactly what’s ailing him.

He joined the team on Saturday in Houston to throw a bullpen session. Kelley said he still doesn’t have a final diagnosis so that’s why his status has been vague.

“So far, so good but we still don’t have all of the information. We should soon,” he said. “And I’ll be able to give you guys a little bit more then. But as far as physically, I feel great.”

Kelley has played catch for four of the five days he’s been on the IL. He preferred to throw a bullpen in front of coaches and work out with the team instead of doing it in Arlington. Kelley said he’s been aware of the medical issue for most of the season.

“I’m going to throw a bullpen today and work out and hang out in the dugout and cheer on the boys,” he said.

He was in good spirits and looked and sounded healthy before Saturday’s game against the Astros. He said doctors are confident they have a handle on the situation and he feels confident he’ll return to the team on Thursday. His current medical issue is unrelated to baseball and something he’s never dealt with before, Kelley said.

“It’s concerning enough where I needed to take a step back and get checked on,” he said. “But I can say you’re not going to catch anything from me by talking to me. I feel good.”



Kelley has been one of the most reliable arms in the bullpen this season. He’s 3-0 with two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings.

“It’s tough when you’re doing well and it’s not baseball related,” he said. “but, no [I’m not concerned] because my whole career has been a plethora of injuries and time away and I’ve always been able to come right back and pick up right where I left off. I feel good about being ready whenever that is.”





