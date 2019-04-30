Texas Rangers
‘I loved every second.’ Former Rangers manager returns to Arlington for first time
Jeff Banister was back at Globe Life Park Tuesday for the first time since being fired as the Texas Rangers manager late in the 2018 season.
Banister, who is back with his old club the Pittsburgh Pirates, the organization where he spent his first 29 years in professional baseball, said he has nothing but fond memories on his four seasons as the Texas manager.
“I cherished it, I took it home with me and I think more than anything else it’s a part of me that I’ll never relinquish,” Banister said of his time in Texas. “I loved the fans, I loved every second of it, even until the last day.”
The Pirates play the Rangers Tuesday and Wednesday in Arlington and then host the Rangers next week at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
