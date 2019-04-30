‘I loved every second.’ Former Rangers manager returns to Arlington for first time

Jeff Banister returns to Arlington for first time Former Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister returned to Globe Life Park since be fired near the end of the 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister returned to Globe Life Park since be fired near the end of the 2018 season.

Jeff Banister was back at Globe Life Park Tuesday for the first time since being fired as the Texas Rangers manager late in the 2018 season.

Banister, who is back with his old club the Pittsburgh Pirates, the organization where he spent his first 29 years in professional baseball, said he has nothing but fond memories on his four seasons as the Texas manager.

“I cherished it, I took it home with me and I think more than anything else it’s a part of me that I’ll never relinquish,” Banister said of his time in Texas. “I loved the fans, I loved every second of it, even until the last day.”

The Pirates play the Rangers Tuesday and Wednesday in Arlington and then host the Rangers next week at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

