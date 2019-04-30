Rangers, Yankees to close Globe Life Park. Here’s how to get tickets for ballpark finale

How will Globe Life Field be different from Globe Life Park? Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020. Here’s some things you may not know about the stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020. Here’s some things you may not know about the stadium.

The Texas Rangers are closing Globe Life Park with a bang, hosting a three-game series with the New York Yankees. Individual tickets can be had beginning Wednesday morning at 9.

Here’s how it works (exclusively at texasrangers.com): It’s a three-game package. Fans can choose one Yankees game Sept. 27-29 and any two other games left on the schedule, including the three-game Boston Red Sox series just before the Yankees come to town.

The Rangers said that there is a limit of 19 tickets per individual Yankees game.

The games are set for a 7:05 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, Friday and Saturday, a 2:05 p.m. Sept. 29 with special ceremonies to follow the finale.